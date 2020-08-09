Protests for release of Editor-in-Chief continue

RAWALPINDI: A peaceful protest by senior journalists and workers of the Geo-Jang Group on Saturday against the illegal and unjustified arrest of Editor-in-Chief of the Group, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, called for his release. The protest has been continuing for the last 148 days.

At the protest held outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, the protesters chanted slogans and raised placards and banners for the release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo-Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The demonstration was participated by Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi, Chairman Joint Action Committee and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti, Chairman Editorial Committee Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid, Magazine Editor Jang Rawalpindi Farooq Aqdas, Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir, Secretary General RIUJ and Senior Correspondent Geo News Asif Ali Bhatti, Secretary General Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Khalid Mehmood, Munir Shah, Amjad Ali Abbassi, Malik Nusrat, Aslam Butt and workers of the Jang and The News. They reiterated their determination to foil all the attempts and conspiracies against the Jang-Geo Group with unity.

LAHORE: Workers of the Jang Group staged a protest against unlawful detention of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Participation of civil society representatives and traders marked the day.

Faizur Rehman, a trader who came to the protest all the way from Wazirabad, has made a Facebook page “Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman ko reha karo” (Free Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman). He demanded the government to free Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in the bogus case if it had an iota of shame. Abdullah Malik of civil society said the Jang Group had been raising voice against all dictators and many journalists in Pakistan laid down their lives for the freedom of expression. “Media people have been haunted for seeking the truth. They have paid dearly for unraveling the truth. Civil society is also facing hard times. When everyone is saying the case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is fake, the government should drop it,” he demanded.

Social activist Muhammad Nawaz said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been wrongly put behind the bars and should be released immediately. Zaheer Anjum said the case was very weak and termed it outright harassment and blackmailing.