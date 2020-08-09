close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

Marriyum asks NAB chairman to quit

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N} Secretary lnformation Marriyum has demanded that the NAB chairman should resign instead of sending notices to the political opponents of his master.

In a statement, Marriyum said that after the remarks of the Supreme Court and the report of the Human Rights Watch, the only notices that should be issued should be of shutting down NAB.

