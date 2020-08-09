Marriyum asks NAB chairman to quit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N} Secretary lnformation Marriyum has demanded that the NAB chairman should resign instead of sending notices to the political opponents of his master.
In a statement, Marriyum said that after the remarks of the Supreme Court and the report of the Human Rights Watch, the only notices that should be issued should be of shutting down NAB.