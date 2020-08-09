Govt asked to compensate traders for losses

MARDAN: Seeking compensation for losses, Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kalimullah Amjad on Saturday said the traders and industrialists faced huge losses due to the coronavirus lockdown.

He was speaking at meet-the-press programme at Mardan Press Club. Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran president Zahir Shah also spoke on the occasion. Kaleemullah added that the traders suffered huge losses due to the imposition of the lockdown. He said that the business remained closed during the pandemic, but the shopkeepers had to pay the electricity bills and rent of the shops. He added that the small businessmen were hit the most. He asked the government to compensate the traders for the losses they sustained. He said that the government should compensate the people who suffered losses during the pandemic.