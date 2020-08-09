Markets, shopping malls to remain open throughout week

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has allowed all the shopping malls and markets to reopen throughout the week with the implementation of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) issued in wake of coronavirus.

Markets and shopping malls were shut down during the weekends to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The exemptions were granted in compliance of decisions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the notification issued by the district magistrate on Friday night.

“All establishments/business related to construction sector are hereby allowed to reopen,” it added. Gyms and other businesses will remain closed, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told media. “COVID-19 is still out there. We have to be very careful for the next few weeks,” he remarked.