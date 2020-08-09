close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
August 9, 2020

Markets, shopping malls to remain open throughout week

Islamabad

A
APP
August 9, 2020

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has allowed all the shopping malls and markets to reopen throughout the week with the implementation of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) issued in wake of coronavirus.

Markets and shopping malls were shut down during the weekends to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The exemptions were granted in compliance of decisions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the notification issued by the district magistrate on Friday night.

“All establishments/business related to construction sector are hereby allowed to reopen,” it added. Gyms and other businesses will remain closed, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told media. “COVID-19 is still out there. We have to be very careful for the next few weeks,” he remarked.

Latest News

More From Islamabad