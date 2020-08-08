close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
August 8, 2020

Navy Sailing Club: IHC bans award of new membership

August 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday, keeping its order of sealing Navy Sailing Club intact, also banned award of new membership of the club. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing contempt of court pleas for ignoring court order to stop construction of Navy Sailing Club on the banks of Rawal Dam and sealing the premises.

Advocate Ashtar Ausaf appeared on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff and sought time to submit reply. The Court adjourned the hearing till August 19 asking the counsel to submit reply.

