Experts for resetting educational goals for transformative education

SARGODHA: National and international educationists recommended resetting educational goals for transformative education by bridging gap between the latest research with practices, revisiting curricula, adopting latest teaching skills and approaches, instill commitment and inculcate values among teachers and students for establishing a sustainable society.

A consensus on this was developed during the international online conference on ‘Educational Sciences and Research’ concluded at the University of Sargodha on Friday.

The conference hosted by the university’s Department of Education under the theme of ‘Education for Sustainable Society’ brought together leading academic scientists, professors, researchers, students and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results about all aspects of pedagogical and educational sciences.

Scholars and faculty also suggested that a values-based education system should be developed to bring about a positive change in society.

The conference was aimed at highlighting global innovations and trends in education for transforming a society into a sustainable one.

It also highlighted the existing practices and future challenges in the field of academic research. In addition to an inaugural and concluding session, 10 concurrent academic sessions were arranged in which scholars presented about 90 research papers with an attempt to generate a scholarly debate and a productive deliberation on revamping education for sustainable future. In total, over 100 participants took part in this conference from across the country and abroad.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Dr Paul shared his findings on Computational Thinking: An Impetus for Sustainable Education through Integrated STEM. Dr Taylor presented his research titled ‘Transformative Education for Sustainable Future’. He said that knowledge was not necessary to achieve goals but we also need moral and ethical values to reach where we want to. Transformative learning promotes objective knowledge of the world and subjective knowledge of inner self while these two in combine could form holistic knowledge, he said.

Sharing his findings on Education for Sustainable Development, Dr Dubash said that teachers were the agent of transformation and sustainable education should see a significant reduction in dropout rates. Dr Shahid Siddiqui talked about revisiting teacher education in 21st century.

He said that the major educational challenge of the 21st century was the acquisition of new sets of skills required by students and teachers alike. This difference had its roots in competing philosophical positions that construct, justify and rationalise particular educational approaches, he emphasized.