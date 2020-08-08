Hazara police directed to formulate security, traffic plans

ABBOTTABAD: Following the government’s announcement to lift the lockdown on the tourism industry, DIG Hazara Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman has directed all district police officers (DPOs) to formulate security and traffic plans for facilitating tourists. Qazi said that Hazara region was important in terms of tourism and police should be vigilant to ensure security and traffic plans in each district. He directed officials to deploy plainclothesmen at important spots and keep an eye on suspicious people. “Traffic police and other cops on duty should treat tourists politely,” he said, adding that any complaint against the rude attitude would be dealt with strictly. The DIG Hazara further said that all DPOs should establish police support centres at tourist places in their respective districts and deploy well-mannered staff for the safety and facilitation of tourists. “The government has given permission to open hotels and restaurants, but all precautions should be taken and implemented,” he said, while sending a message to tourists to cooperate with Hazara police and refrain from illegal and immoral activities.