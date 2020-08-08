25,000 saplings to be planted in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : On the directives of Punjab Government, 25,000 saplings would be planted in all tehsils of Rawalpindi tomorrow (Sunday).

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq said this while presiding over a meeting held here in connection to tree plantation campaign.

DC said that all out efforts were being made to achieve the set targets, adding that that a special mechanism has also been set up to take care of the plants planted during the tree planting campaign.

Conservator North, DFC Murree, Kotli Satiayan, Kahuta and Kalar Saydian attended the meeting. In the meeting, conservator north told the meeting that 2,000 plants will be planted in Rawalpindi, 1,500 in Taxila, 1,500 in Gujar Khan, 2,500 in Kotli Satian, 2,500 in Kahuta and 10,000 in Murree.