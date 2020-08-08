Breastfeeding provides natural nutrition to infant

Rawalpindi : A walk was also organised at Rawalpindi Medical University in connection with the International Week of Breastfeeding Week. It is celebrated all over the world in the first week of August. Apart from doctors, nurses also participated in the seminar and walk, says a press release.

Addressing the seminar, Professor Dr. Rai Asghar said that mother’s milk is a natural, complete and best food for the baby for which there is no substitute. For six months the baby needs to be exclusively breastfed. For six months the baby does not even need water because milk contains 87% water. Breastfeeding is important in the first hour of life. Honey and glucose can be dangerous. In the first few days, the milk is thin but full of nutrients. Colostrum is rich in antibodies to fight disease. Breast milk protects the baby from many diseases, especially pneumonia and diarrhea.

Two years of complete breastfeeding is also proven by the Quraan. Mother breast milk also caters to the nutritional needs of premature babies. A pregnant mother can also breastfeed her baby without any side effects.

Mother’s milk improves the physical and mental development of the baby and its effect lasts for a lifetime. Mother milk does not need to be tested because it is a natural food and never goes bad. Cow’s milk is high in calcium, phosphorus and sodium, which can affect a baby’s kidneys.