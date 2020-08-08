RDA to launch Miyawaki urban forest

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Friday made an important step towards environmental protection and green cover of the garrison city.

The authority would launch a Miyawaki method project at Rialto Park on Murree Road near Mareer Chowk – the entrance to the Rawalpindi city to create an urban forest in the city.

Chairman RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said the expenses incurred on the project would be met on his own and the government will not spend a single rupee.

He said Urban Foresting was the first project in Rawalpindi, which will make enable the citizens to breathe in a clean environment. Environmental pollution would be reduced and a natural and atmospheric environment would be available in Rawalpindi city, he added.