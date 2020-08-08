Wasa drains to be checked for coronavirus

LAHORE:THE Punjab Health Department will conduct sampling for coronavirus from drains of Wasa, said Provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid in a meeting with Wasa Managing director here on Friday.

The minister visited the Wasa office in the morning where Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz briefed her about the various ongoing and completed projects of Wasa.The provincial minister appreciated Wasa for making underground water tanks to save rainwater. She also showed keen interest in surface water treatment plant, through which, Wasa will provide clean drinking water to citizens from BRA Canal. It was agreed that sampling from Wasa drains for coronavirus would be started.