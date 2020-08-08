Underage driver, two brothers injured as car falls into canal

LAHORE:THREE boys were injured on Friday when a car fell into a canal near Tajpura. An underage driver identified as Ali, 16, was driving the vehicle while his younger brothers, Usman and Umar, were with him in the car. Suddenly, he lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the canal. Resultantly, all the three suffered injuries. Nearby people called rescuers who pulled out the victims and the vehicle.

Tight security: The security of mosques, imambargahs and other religious places remained tightened on Jumma-tul-Mubarak. Police officers and officials along with members of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.

Search for body: The search for the body of a 15-year-old youth who had reportedly drowned in a canal near Canal View continued on Friday. The victim identified as Syed Meesam Abbass drowned while swimming in the canal. His body could not be found despite search. Various teams of divers on kept on searching for the body on a second day.

Action against vehicles: The City traffic police issued challan tickets to 168,511 cars and bikes over violations with regard to registration number plates during a special campaign. Police also issued tickets to 5,611 cars with tinted glass.

certificates: The Character Certificate Branch of Lahore Police issued 2,357 certificates to the citizens in July.

Around 1,628 character and 729 verification certificates were issued in July. As many as 434 applications were submitted by citizens at Khidmat Centre of DIG Operations office, 1,027 at Facilitation Centre of Gulberg, 403 at Iqbal Town, 209 at Greater Iqbal Park, 55 at Town Hall, 75 at Arfa Karim Facilitation Centre whereas 96 applications were submitted at the recently inaugurated Facilitation Centre of Bahria Town. Moreover, 58 applications were submitted at Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz as well.