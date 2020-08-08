COVID-19: 3 more deaths take tally to 446

Rawalpindi :Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed another three lives here in the federal capital in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths so far caused by the virus in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to 446 while another 47 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the region taking tally to 21,103.

The number of patients being tested positive from the region per day was showing a continuous downward trend for the last couple of weeks though on Friday, the number jumped to 47. It is important that over 40 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the region after at least 10 days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that in last 10 days, the number of patients tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities per day ranged between 24 and 36. Another three deaths from Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours have taken death toll from the federal capital to 170.

During the last two weeks, it was being assumed even by many political figures in the country that the COVID-19 outbreak has lost its intensity and the virus has been contained. Many health experts, however, believe that there is a need to wait for at least 10 to 15 days after Eidul Azha to analyse the actual situation regarding outbreak’s intensity.

Experts say that there is a possibility of a second spike in number of cases and deaths due to coronavirus illness in next few days though situation at the time is well under control.

Of a total of 21,103 patients so far reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district, as many as 18393 have so far recovered while 446 have lost their lives due to coronavirus illness.

On Friday, as many as 2,264 active cases of the disease were there in the twin cities however the government has planned to lift restrictions from businesses regarding timing and is also planning to allow restaurants and marriage halls to resume their businesses.

In last 24 hours, 41 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 15182 of which 12,833 have so far recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 2,179 on Friday.

From Rawalpindi district, only six patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking tally to 5,921 of which 5,560 have already recovered and the number of hospitalized patients has reduced to 26.

The virus has so far claimed 276 lives in the district, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’. He added that a total of 59 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation while another 6,740 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine at their homes. To date, a total of 3,858 persons have been relieved after completion of 14-day quarantine period, he said.