PM’s wise strategy behind normalcy, says Aleem Khan

PUNJAB Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed satisfaction over resumption of routine life, saying that it all happened due to wise strategy adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here Friday, he said that businesses in the country were returning to normality due to the steps taken by the PTI government. He said the success of the PM’s soft lockdown policy had been recognised not only domestically but also internationally. Aleem Khan said that normal business activities would bring about stability in national economy and reduce people’s hardships. He appealed to citizens to keep observing precautionary measures to avoid recurrence of the virus. He stressed ensuring full implementation of SOPs, safety measures and adherence to all conditions, including social distancing, which would help in preventing the spread of virus. The minister said the situation in Pakistan was much better than in other countries, especially on Eidul Azha, because people showed responsible behaviour. He said that In-Sha-Allah more good news would come in during the upcoming days and the country would be on the path of development and prosperity. The minister especially lauded the services of the health officials, doctors and nurses and law enforcement personnel who served on the frontline during the pandemic and laid down their lives to protect citizens.