Sat Aug 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

LRC cancels Sunday's races

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore Race Club (LRC) on Friday cancelled all the races scheduled to be held on Sunday (tomorrow) and these will be held on next Sunday (August 16). Shahzad Akhtar, secretary LRC, said that all the stakeholders have been intimated about the cancellation, which was decided due to lack of competition.

