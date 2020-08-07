2021-2022 to see worst gas shortage, CCI told

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) was Thursday told that the country would be facing major gas shortage by winter 2021-2022, as it was mutually agreed to evolve consensus for a major push for new exploration and production, conservation of domestic gas and rationalization of price mechanism.

The forum decided that 50 per cent share of receipts, collected under the head of Windfall Levy on crude oil, condensate and natural gas under the petroleum policy, 2012 would be shared with the provinces.

In this connection, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 42nd meeting of Council of Common Interests, which considered a number of matters and deliberated on the proposal of windfall levy sharing before arriving at a decision.

SAPM on petroleum gave a detailed presentation to the Council on annual demand and supply situation of gas with special reference to future requirements and dwindling domestic gas reserves. While presenting gas production, consumption and transmission data from various provinces, it was informed that the country would face major gas shortage by winter 2021-2022. It was recommended that national consensus was needed for a major push for new exploration and production, conservation of domestic gas and rationalization of price mechanisms to avoid impending crises.

The meeting was informed that the federal government was organizing a summit of industry experts to discuss various options to meet this impending challenge and requested the provinces for their active participation.

The strategy to combat Covid-19 was presented before the Council.

The meeting appreciated the strategy adopted by the government to combat pandemic. The CCI unanimously approved Alternative & Renewable Energy Policy 2019.

Discussing recommendations of Attorney General for Pakistan on Water Accord 1991, the CCI was informed that a committee comprising technical experts of federal and provincial governments had been notified to look into the issue of fair distribution of water among provinces. The CCI directed the committee to complete its work in one month.

The meeting was also apprised of progress on installation of telemetry system. The meeting considered a proposed amendment to the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002, as suggested by the Sindh government.

The CCI tasked the Ministry of Petroleum with exploring the possibility of providing the provinces with a suitable mechanism to give their input to the regulatory body.

The meeting considered a request of the government of Punjab for handing the control of lower portion of Chashma Right Bank Canal from the Ministry of Water Resources over to the government of the Punjab.

Agreeing to the proposal, the CCI constituted a committee comprising representatives of IRSA, the government of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to work out modalities and finalize bilateral agreement between the two provinces in this regard.

The CCI deliberated upon the future role and functioning of the National Commission for Human Development and Basic Education Community Schools. It was decided, in principle, to transfer the existing NCHD and BECS schools, teachers and students from Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training to Education Departments of respective provinces/regions.

The process will be completed before closing of the current financial year.

The CCI directed that the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, in consultation with provinces, should formulate a transition and integration plan, which will be presented during next CCI meeting. The meeting approved placement of Annual Reports for the Years 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 before the Senate and National Assembly. Implementation status of decisions of 41st meeting of the CCI was reviewed during the meeting.