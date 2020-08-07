Urdu Mushaira on Independence Day

Islamabad: On the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day, an International Urdu Mushaira will be organised by National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) at the closing ceremony of first three-day International Urdu Conference.

Iftikhar Arif will preside over the event whereas Mehboob Zafer will moderate the ceremony. Dr. Rashid Hamed, Director General National Language Promotion Department, Islamabad while talking about this event said that all the renowned poets across all the continents have been invited for this Mushaira. They will recite their poetry in the context of Pakistan Independence Day. The Mushaira will be organised on 14 August at the closing ceremony of International Urdu Conference at National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), at 5 PM.