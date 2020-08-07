IDF delegation meets Fawad

Islamabad: A delegation of the Insaf Doctors Forum Pakistan called on science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry in his office.

The visitors, including IDF general secretary Dr Saeed Mustafa and leader Dr Idrees Qadri, discussed with the minister the matters related to the dental industry and fraternity.

They gave suggestions for the ease of doing business for the manufacturers of dental instruments and machinery in the country.

The minister said the government was striving to revive the economy through reforms and business and investment facilitation, so the economic turnaround would take place for the people's development during the current tenure of the PTI.