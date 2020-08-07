‘Notification of markets fake’

LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has declared a notification circulating on social media about permission of opening shopping malls and markets as fake.

It is pertinent to mention that some forger has tempered department’s earlier notification in which additional exemptions were granted to industry and construction sector, wherein industry was replaced with shopping malls and markets. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the P&SHD spokesman said that the department had issued no such notification, saying that shopping malls shall remain closed as no such permission has been granted by the department.

The department urged businesses and traders not to heed such baseless information and do not open shopping malls on the basis of fake notification. “The citizens must contact toll free number 1033 for confirmation about any information or follow department’s official twitter and facebook accounts,” the spokesman added.