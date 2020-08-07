Ban on plastic bags extended to Gujranwala, Faisalabad

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday extended the ban on manufacturing, sale and use of polythene/plastic bags in Districts Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

Initially, the court had banned the plastic bags in the provincial metropolis. During hearing of a public interest petition, Justice Shahid Karim ordered the director general of the Environment Protection Agency Ashar Abbas Zaidi to also enforce the ban in Gujranwala and Faisalabad. The judge directed the Agency to take stern action against the violators and submit a compliance report on the next hearing.

The petition stated that plastic products caused harmful effects on human health and environment by the use of polythene bags, plastic straws, cups, spoons, plates, food trays and other related disposable material. It said polythene bags and Styrofoam products were single use plastics which took thousands of years to decompose and they were damaging the sewerage system, spreading epidemics, polluting soil, causing water pollution and endangering aquatic life.

The petition sought a complete ban on manufacturing, use, sale, storage, import and marketing of polythene bags and plastic products in the whole province.

In a related matter, the judge asked the Lahore Development Authority vice-chairman to go through a report filed by a water commission and assist the court on next hearing.