Man kills neighbour over water dispute

What started off as a minor dispute over water between two neighbours turned deadly in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Bhittaiabad area when one of them stabbed the other on Thursday.

According to the Sacchal police, the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Jan Muhammad, son of Din Muhammad, and the attacker as Wasim Khoso, son of Zulfiqar Khoso. The police said Jan lived opposite Wasim’s house and that the latter beat and stabbed the former during an altercation over getting water in the street.

The police said the deceased was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later the body had been handed over to the family for burial. The police said they had arrested the suspect and a case had been registered against him.