Sindh’s death toll reaches 2,250 as five more die from COVID-19

COVID-19 claimed five more lives in a day, raising the death toll to 2,250 in Sindh, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday.

The chief minister said another 386 coronavirus cases surfaced in Sindh when 8,723 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. He said there were 5,991 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, of whom 5,653 were in self-isolation at homes, while nine were admitted to isolation centres.

He said 329 patients were undergoing treatment at various hospitals, and the condition of 250 among them was critical, including 49 patients who were on life support. Of the 386 new COVID-19 cases, he said, 226 cases had been reported from Karachi. Giving a district-wise breakdown, he said 60 cases from the city’s district south, 56 from east, 48 from Korangi, 30 from central, 23 from west and 18 from Malir.