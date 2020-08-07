Sports activities without fans allowed

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has given go ahead to restart all sports activities barring the one having direct body contacts.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has confirmed giving go ahead to all sports activities without the presence of spectators. Kabaddi, wrestling and rugby and all other such sports having direct body contacts will continue to face Covid-19 bar.

There had been no circular from the slow moving Ministry of the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) so far as to what are the SOPs to restart activities.

A Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) official when contacted said that PSB was waiting for instructions from the IPC Ministry.

“We did not receive any instructions or guidelines from the ministry on Thursday. Hopefully they would come up with a plan and possibly would finalise SOPs for the sports activities,” the official said.