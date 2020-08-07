close
Fri Aug 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 7, 2020

US fugitive held after 46 years on the run!

World

AFP
August 7, 2020

WASHINGTON: An American who has been on the run for nearly 50 years and was living under an assumed name as a senior citizen in a quiet town in New Mexico has finally been nabbed, the FBI said on Thursday.

Luis Archuleta, who is now 77, escaped from a Colorado prison in 1974 while doing time for shooting and wounding a police officer in Denver. Until his arrest on Wednesday he had been living in the town of Espanola in New Mexico for around 40 years under the alias Ramon Montoya, the FBI said.

The FBI will find you, no matter how long it takes or how far you run, and we will bring you to justice," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement.

Latest News

More From World