Finland entering ‘second stage’ of pandemic

HELSINKI: The spread of the novel coronavirus is accelerating in Finland, health officials warned on Thursday, as the country introduced new controls on arrivals from some EU countries.
Belgium, the Netherlands and Andorra were removed from Finland’s green travel list, putting a stop to tourists arriving from those countries and imposing a 14-day quarantine on other returnees. Further containment measures within Finland would be unveiled next week, officials said.