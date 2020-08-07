Kamran Bangash gets BRT ride

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Information and Local Government Kamran Muhammad Bangash on Thursday got his Bus Rapid Transit Zu card at Gulbahar bus station.

To apply for the BRT Zu card, he Bangash remained in a queue amongst general public as he provided details and finger prints necessary for the card. After getting his Zu card, Kamran Muhammad Bangash punched it at the station and took a ride in the bus.

Expressing his views, he said every citizen should get the card to avail BRT service. He explained that starting BRT service will completely change the mobility landscape of the provincial capital. Referring to the inauguration of KP government’s flagship transport project, Kamran Bangash said that soon people of Peshawar would get good news about BRT launching.

Official lauds Info Commission services

Secretary Information and Public Relations Department Arshad Khan on Thursday visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission, where he was briefed by Chief Information Commissioner Sajid Khan Jadoon and Commissioner-II Riaz Khan Daudzai.

According to an official statement, Arshad Khan was briefed about the Commission’s functions, achievements and other important issues. He was informed that at present the Commission has signed MoUs with GIZ, World Bank and other social sector organisations in improving service delivery, ensuring transparency and proper implementation of the law in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The programme provides advisory services in areas of cooperation, including capacity building of 400 PIOs in 15 districts, training on E-filing of requests for information, awareness-raising campaigns at 7 divisional headquarters for civil servants, civil society organizations, academia and think-tanks, supports the provincial and local administrations, media and civil society besides issues in the post-Covid-19. The chief commissioner stated that the Commission, in collaboration with World Bank, will prepare and broadcast documentaries and radio spots and shall publish advertisements in print media to aware the masses about the benefits of the sunshine law.

In addition, three appellate offices/benches in Swat, Abbottabad and DI Khan will be established. These offices will facilitate the complainants in hearing of their grievances instead of Peshawar. Arshad expressed satisfaction at the performance of the Commission and said that the Right to Information Commission was of utmost importance to both the government and the public and to overcome the challenges being faced by it, all available resources would be used. He praised that role of the Commission in the provision of timely information to the public.

The official termed the right to information and role of the RTI Commission one of the best tools to ensure transparency and working of the government. He said that efforts were being made to strengthen the KP Information Commission to serve the public in the best possible manner. He hailed the activities of the Commission during Corona Emergency. On the occasion, he also visited various sections of the Commission.