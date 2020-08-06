IOJ&K Lt Governor resigns

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu resigned year after abrogation of Article 370. Exactly a year after the government of India announced the abrogation of Article 370 as well as the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has reportedly resigned from his post. According to authoritative sources, IOJ&K L-G GC Murmu sent his resignation letter to the Centre on Wednesday evening and will vacate his post immediately. Murmu is currently in Jammu and will leave for Delhi tomorrow.