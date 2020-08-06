Standing by Kashmiris key to Pakistan’s solidarity: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Wednesday said that standing by the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination is the key to Pakistan’s solidarity. Addressing a Kashmir rally here at D-Chowk, the JI ameer said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches on Kashmir were nothing but continuation of speeches of Bhutto, Musharraf and Nawaz Sharif. He said the prime minister and his government while mourning over economic condition of the condition put the Kashmir issue behind the scene. Sirajul Haq said the Pakistan government was also responsible for ongoing sufferings of people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) where the whole valley had been turned into prison. He said the Indian government and forces dared to annex Kashmir only because of failed policies of the government in Pakistan.

Sirajul Haq said that past rulers like Pervez Musharraf who allowed India raise fence at the LoC, also weakened Pakistan’s case on Kashmir.

He said those delivering speeches on Kashmir while sitting in air-conditioned halls of Islamabad should be ashamed of seeing photo of a Kashmiri child weeping over dead body of his grandfather.