Implement resolution on Kashmir, Shahbaz tells UN

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has demanded the UN grant Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

In a statement Wednesday, Shahbaz said the United Nations and its Security Council should ensure implementation of its resolution on occupied Kashmir. It should help in withdrawing all the occupying forces from the Valley and hold an independent and transparent plebiscite in occupied Kashmir, or it will always remain a question mark on the credibility of the UNSC, he added. He said not giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination encourages conflict which is contrary to the UN charter. August 5 is a blot on the face of global conscience and the pledges made by the UN, he added.

He said freedom of Kashmir is writing on the wall and no matter what Indian premier Narendra Modi does, he cannot stop the sun of Kashmir’s freedom from rising. He said innocent Kashmiris are being slain by the atrocious Indian occupying forces while the world watches in silence. He pointed out that Kashmiri youth are being tortured in Indian detention centres while the global community looks the other way. He called for sanctions on India by international organisations for its cruel acts against humanity in the occupied Valley.