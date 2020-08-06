Islamic world urged to address Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: The speakers Wednesday said that the issue of Kashmir should be addressed by the Islamic world, as the time had come to take a firm stand on this matter by breaking the Muslim Ummah’s silence and raising its voice against Indian atrocities.

“The agenda of the global colonial powers against Muslims has become crystal clear. The most effective weapon of Muslims to defeat tyranny is their unity,” they emphasised while addressing here at the International Conference on Wilayah and Martyrs of the Nation and Kashmir, organized by Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of Shaheed Quaid Arif Hussain Al-Husseini here.

Social personalities also participated in the event, which was broadcast all over the world through video link.

World leaders of revolutionary Islamic movements also addressed the conference through video link and said by respecting each other's beliefs, the nefarious intentions of the enemies could be reduced to dust.

Addressing the gathering, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, Central Secretary General of MWM, said the oppression and barbarism of the Modi government against the unarmed Kashmiris is a humiliation and condemnation of basic human rights. The Shaheed Quaid Husseini was the spokesman of the speech of the characters and he proved his noble and high character by his actions.”

He said that mourning of martyrs is our lifeblood and proof of being a civilized nation should be given by following SOPs without restricting mourning. He said that no one will be allowed to raise a finger on their sacred and fundamental beliefs. Those who want to make Pakistan contrary to Quaid and Iqbal's ideals will fail in their designs.

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General of Lebanon Hujjat-ul-Islam and Muslims Allama Sheikh Naeem Qasim said that Shaheed Husseini was the biggest supporter of Palestine, Al-Quds and Kashmir independence.