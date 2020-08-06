Khidmat Markaz serving citizens

Rawalpindi : Police Khidmat Markaz 15, established at Liaqat Bagh and Traffic Police Headquarters are providing 14 services to citizens relating issuance of character certificate, driving learning permit, renewal of traffic license, documents missing report and registration of documents for tenants.

