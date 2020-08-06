Ban on purchase of vehicles continues

LAHORE:The Punjab government continued ban on unnecessary purchase or renting of vehicles, air-conditions and other luxury items by the provincial departments in the new fiscal year while the cases for medical treatment abroad on government expenses would be considered on case to case basis with strict conditions.

The decision was made in the 38th meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development chaired by Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat along with Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal. The meeting was also attended by Adviser to Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah and Planning and Development Chairman Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh.

The meeting rejected the new recruitment plan of Multan Development Authority (MDA), and instructed all the development authorities to submit their ongoing and future development plans to the Planning and Development Department.

The meeting approved 20 per cent pending daily allowance of Police Department. The meeting also permitted inauguration of Ravi Urban Development Authority and approved funds for Ammar Chowk Airport Road Rawalpindi.

assumes charge: Jawad Ahmad Qureshi took charge of the post of Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), here Wednesday.

After taking charge, he met with all senior officials and said that all ongoing development works would be carried out in accordance with the constitution and law of the institution to make Lahore clean and green city.