PU online BA/BSc exams start

LAHORE:Pakistan’s first-ever proctor-based online examinations of BA/BSc/Associate Degree (Part-2) organised by Punjab University (PU) started on Wednesday.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad and others officials visited control rooms set up for monitoring of online examinations. Talking to the media, Prof Niaz Ahmed said PU had set the history by conducting proctor-based online examinations for the first time in Pakistan which had been conducted successfully on a mass level. He said the proctor based examination was a success story for the country. He said PU met the challenge under the COVID-19 situation and utilised the latest technology for conducting the examination in a smooth manner.

He said three state-of-the-art control rooms had been set up for monitoring of candidates and facilitating them for any issue. He appreciated the whole team which played their role in organising exams. He said the PU administration had adopted a pro-students policy and several relaxations had been given to them in rules and regulations. He said this was a new face of Punjab University which was utilising modern technology to engage students in online education and examination system.

Meanwhile, a number of candidates appearing in the online exams complained about poor Internet connectivity issues. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the online exams are not mandatory for the candidates.

PU administration has already announced that all those candidates who do not want to appear in online exams would be allowed to sit-in traditional exams to be held after Punjab government’s directions vis-à-vis Covid-19 related situation.

The university has also made it clear that candidates failing in the online exams could also appear in the traditional exams without any extra fee while their chances for exams would also remain intact. Similarly, exam fee and chances for students not appearing in the online exams would remain intact. The candidates would also have the option to choose between the marks secured through online exams or traditional exams.