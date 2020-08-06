Minor stabbed to death

LAHORE:A minor was found stabbed to death at Raiwind on Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as Awais Shaukat. His body was spotted in a nearby house. Unidentified person/s had stabbed him to death after hitting him with bricks.

Police removed the body to morgue. They also collected forensic evidence from the crime scene. Man drowns: A 35-year-old man, unidentified so far, drowned in the River Ravi near Khurdpur village on Tuesday night.

A passerby spotted the victim drowning near Bata Factory on Multan Road and informed Rescue 1122. The rescue teams launched the operation and fished out the body. body found: The body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a pool in Raiwind City on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Aqsa. She was mentally challenged. She had been missing for the last two days. She was a resident of Kasur and was married in Raiwind. Police removed her body to morgue and they said were investigating the matter.

INJURED: A police constable suffered wounds in a firing incident near BRB Canal on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Usman. He was on his way when unidentified persons intercepted him and opened fire. Resultantly, he suffered bullet wounds. He was removed to hospital.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol registered 418 cases against people for violation of traffic laws during the last two weeks.

PHP registered cases against 84 persons for having illegal weapons and 66 cases against drug-pushers, recovered 3,915-litre liquor, 14.440-kg heroin, 2.2kg opium, 12.510-kg charas, 500 gram ice, seven kalashnikovs, eight riffles, 10 guns, 59 pistols, 44 cartridges, 22 magazines and 831 bullets from the accused.

Moreover, a PHP team arrested 35 proclaimed offenders and court absconders. Furthermore, patrolling police provided service to 240 commuters while reunited six missing children with their parents and removed 112 temporary encroachments.