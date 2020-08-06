British national arrested on murder charge

HARIPUR: The Police on Wednesday arrested a girl, who is a British national, for allegedly killing her lover.

“The girl was fleeing to the UK when arrested near Islamabad,” alleged SHO of the City Siddiq Shah, adding that the motive behind the murder was sexual relationship.

The SHO quoted Safdar, a resident of Muhallah Roshanabad, as saying that his son Wajid Ali, 23, would drive his van between Rawalpindi and Haripur and he developed friendship with Safina Bibi alias Momina Bibi, the daughter of Musawar Hussain Shah, of Wah Cantt, about two years ago. He said on Tuesday night, Momina allegedly called Wajid Ali by phone near the Jahaz Chowk in Haripur, asking him to receive a gift that she had brought for him. The man alleged when Wajid reached there, the accused Momina Bibi, who was sitting behind the driver’s seat of the car, allegedly opened fire on him, injuring him critically.

The accused fled the scene. The injured Wajid was shifted to Trauma Centre wherefrom he was referred to Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad where he succumbed to head injury.

According to the SHO, Momina was a British national and was ready to flee the country when he arrested her near Islamabad.

During preliminary investigation, the girl allegedly confessed that she had murdered Wajid as he had sexually exploited her but was not serious about marrying her.

She was produced before the court of the judicial magistrate who sent her to Haripur Central Jail.