CBM disposed of 18,892 animals’ remains over Eid

The municipal staffers of the Cantonment Board Malir (CBM) disposed of the remains of 18,892 sacrificial animals over Eid-ul-Azha, said a statement issued by the CBM on Wednesday.

Camps were established in several parts of the Malir cantonment to facilitate the residents for the animal sacrifice, it said. Sanitation arrangements were made at these camps, including the provision of water supply, it added. “The sanitary staff of the CBM remained stationed at these camps during Eid for quick disposal of the waste of the sacrificial animals.”

Trenches were made in a faraway area for the disposal of the sacrificial animals' remains, it said. “Work was carried out till late at nights during the three days of Eid. Vehicles and other equipment were used for the quick collection and disposal of the waste.”