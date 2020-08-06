COVID-19 kills 14 more, infects another 357 in Sindh

Fourteen more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 357 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,245 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 5,436 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 357 people, or 6.6 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 786,826 tests, which have resulted in 122,373 positive cases, which means that 15.6 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 stands at 1.8 per cent. He said that 6,132 patients are currently under treatment: 5,696 in self-isolation at home, nine at isolation centres and 427 at hospitals, while 274 patients are in critical condition, of whom 44 are on life support. He added that 728 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 113,996, which shows a 93.2 per cent recovery rate.

The CM said that out of the 357 fresh cases of Sindh, 213 (or 59.7 per cent) have been reported in Karachi, including 54 new patients from District East, 36 from District Central, 27 from District South, 23 from District Korangi, 16 from District West and 12 from District Malir.

Badin has reported 45 new cases, Jamshoro 10, Dadu, Shikarpur and Tando Mohammad Khan six each, Ghotki and Matiari five each, Hyderabad, Qambar and Sanghar four each, Khairpur and Tando Allahyar three each, Sukkur two, and Jacobabad, Larkana and Mirpurkhas one each, he added.