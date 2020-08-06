No gratuity for PCB employees in future

ISLAMABAD: As a part of austerity measures to cut down expenditures, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to pay gratuity to its permanent employees in future.

The board has circulated a letter among the employees as a reminder to a decision taken in the PCB board meeting held in Peshawar, according to which only provident fund will be given to the employees and there will be no gratuity for any employee from May 2020 onward.

“We have taken the decision considering the austerity measures to cut down our expenditures in sizable proportion,” a PCB spokesman said when contacted.

He said the cricket board was also pursuing other measures that includes discouraging employees to keep intact their earn leaves. “Rather we would encourage our employees to take one month leave every year. Paying the whole two years’ salary at the time of retirement will put extra burden on PCB kitty.”

Meanwhile, some of the PCB employees however see the decision as callous, saying that they deserved to be given gratuity as well as provident fund.

“Like every full time employee, we also deserve these benefits. PCB should reconsider its decision. We deserve our right to see legal opinion and guidance,” he said.