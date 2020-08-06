Michelle Obama feeling down!

Washington: Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she is suffering from "low-grade depression" from coronavirus quarantine, racial strife in the United States and the "hypocrisy" of the Trump administration.

Obama made the remarks in the latest episode of "The Michelle Obama Podcast" released on Spotify on Wednesday. "I’m waking up in the middle of the night because I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness," the 56-year-old former First Lady said.