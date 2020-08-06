Shaikh joins SCB as CEO

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited on Wednesday confirmed that Rehan Shaikh has joined the bank in Pakistan as the new chief executive officer, a statement said.

His appointment is being announced after receiving all regulatory approvals, it added.

Shaikh has over 35 years of banking experience; whereby, most recently he was the CEO of Islamic Banking, based in Dubai, UAE.

He has a consistent track record of identifying opportunities, building optimal businesses and developing high performance teams.

He has demonstrated the ability to operate effectively in multicultural environments, build and motivate teams to achieve business goals, it said.

Commenting on the appointment, Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO AME, Standard Chartered Bank, said: “With Standard Chartered’s rich and longstanding history in Pakistan, we are well positioned to provide our clients with superior financial services, products and solutions.”

“Rehan’s leadership and experience will further strengthen and deepen our client relationships in Pakistan and he will play a key role in achieving our aspirations in one of the most strategic markets for the AME Region.”