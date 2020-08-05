UNSC should prosecute Modi for crimes against humanity in IIOJK: Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has said the UN and its Security Council should not turn a blind eye to the brutalities by modern day Hitler Narendra Modi, and should prosecute him for crimes against humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his message Tuesday on one year anniversary of New Delhi’s unilateral revocation of occupied Kashmir’s UN-recognised disputed status, crushing curfew and complete communication blackout, Shahbaz demanded that the international community must prosecute murderous Modi for crimes against humanity. He said by remaining defiant in the face of this one year of inhuman clampdown, Kashmiris have once again proven that they won’t compromise over their right to freedom. He said the Indian premier is mistaken that he can subjugate the Kashmiris through military atrocities and oppression. The Opposition leader in the National Assembly said Kashmiris defended their aim with huge sacrifices. He said from Burhan Muzaffar Wani to the grandfather of little Salaar, Kashmiris were perforated with bullets by Indian occupying forces, every time they raised their voice.