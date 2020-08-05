India no more a secular country: Rashid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said India was no more a secular country as it had now become a Ram Nagar, a Hindu state where the minorities were prohibited to practice their religions.
“The secular state of old times had vanished from the world landscape, and India is now a country of Hindutva of Shri Ram,” he said in video message. Sheikg Rashid said that with abolishing Article 370-A of Indian constitution on August 05 last year, scrapping the special status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), the sufferings and miseries of Kashmiri Muslims had increased. He said the Muslims across the world, including Pakistan stand with their Kashmiri brethren.