President addresses Senate’s special session today to highlight Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: In a rare move, President Dr Arif Alvi will address the Senate of Pakistan during its special session Wednesday in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal.

A special session of the Senate has been summoned by the president of Pakistan to be convened Wednesday at 10:30 am to reiterate Pakistan’s resolve and commitment to the Kashmir cause and to raise voice once again against the continuing Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and to urge the international community to pressurise India to stop its inhumane aggression.

The session will be held on a single point agenda on Kashmir. Parliamentary leaders will take part in the debate on Kashmir and a resolution will also be passed at the conclusion of the debate. The Senate hall will be adorned with flags of Pakistan as well as Kashmir.

Ambassadors of different countries will also be specially invited to the session.

On this occasion, a special booklet will be prepared by the Senate which will contain information about the role Senate of Pakistan has played over the years for the Kashmir cause including the conference held last year, resolutions passed among other steps. This booklet will be sent to 56,000 parliamentarians around the world and international human rights organisations.

The members of Senate will also take part in the walk held to mark the day on the Constitution Avenue on August 5.