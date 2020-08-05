Tourists warned against visiting Hazara scenic spots

MANSEHRA: The divisional administration has warned tourists not to create hurdles for themselves by coming to the scenic Kaghan valleys and other picnic spots in the Hazara division.

A press release issued by district administration here on behalf of the Hazara Division Commissioner, Riaz Mahsood, said because of the influx of tourists in the Shogran, Kaghan valley and other picnic spots, the roads leading to those destinations were choked, as result of which not only the tourists but also locals were suffering.

“We appeal to you not to come here for recreational activities until the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government lifts the ban on tourism activities in the province,” said the press release. The administration released several pictures with the press release showing the long queues of vehicles carrying tourists to scenic Kaghan valley and Shogran stuck in the traffic near here.

“We want your comfort and this is why we want you to stay away from scenic points in Hazara division as we would return you back from here,” said the press release. Two killed: Two motorbike riders were killed while their friend injured critically when a vehicle hit them near Pharhala Chowk in Haripur, police said.

The Saddar police said that three friends were on the way to village Changi Bandi by a motorcycle No RIL 7877 when it collided head on with a Suzuki van No LES 8862 near Pharhala Chowk on Sera-e-Nehmat Khan Road.

The accident killed Hamza 17, son of Safi ur Rehman of village Mohri No 1 in Haripur on the spot. His two friends Mohsin Sadaqat from Changi Bandi village and Hamza Nazir were injured critically.

The people shifted the dead and the injured to Haripur Trauma Centre from where Mohsin Sadaqat was referred to the Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad but he succumbed to head injuries. The third friend, Hamza Nazeer, was admitted to District Headquarters Hospital Haripur where his condition was stated to be stable, police said.

Meanwhile, six of a family including two women were injured when a motor car collided head-on with a Suzuki van near Chechiyan Interchange in Haripur. The motorcar was on the way to Mansehra from Lahore, police said adding that the injured were removed to Haripur Trauma Centre from where they were referred to Ayub Teaching Hospital.