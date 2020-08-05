close
Wed Aug 05, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2020

Two motorbike thieves held in Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 5, 2020

LAHORE: Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff, Civil Lines Division, (AVLS) claimed to have arrested two members of a bike snatching gang here on Tuesday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Nadeem alias Deema and Saqlain Abbass. Police recovered Rs0.3 million in cash, six motorcycles, master-keys and illegal weapons from them. They confessed to their crime.

