4,364 tonnes of garbage removed from storm water drains: NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has started cleaning Karachi’s storm water drains on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, read a statement released to the media by the federal authority.

The statement said the city has 552 storm water drains, including 38 major ones, and cleaning of 22 of the major storm water drains has started on an emergency basis.

The Sindh government has taken responsibility of 19 of these drains while the Gujjar Nullah, the Korangi Nullah and the Mawach Goth Nullah are being cleaned by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) under the NDMA’s supervision.

Fourteen teams of the FWO are working round the clock at the 21 choke points of the Gujjar, Korangi and Mawach Goth storm water drains. On Monday alone the FWO had lifted 4,364 tonnes of garbage.

Nine excavators, 40 dumpers and 111 labourers of the FWO are deployed at the Gujjar Nullah, from where 2,052 tonnes of sludge has been removed. Eight excavators, a loader, 25 dumpers and 60 labourers are deployed at the Korangi Nullah, from where 1,192 tonnes of garbage has been removed. Seven excavators, a loader, 25 dumpers and 53 labourers are deployed at the Mawach Goth Nullah, from where 1,120 tonnes of garbage has been removed.

Cooperation

A statement released to the media by the Sindh Information Department quoted the information minister as saying that the provincial government will continue its policy of cooperation with all institutions in order to serve the people.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah appreciated the steps taken by the NDMA for Karachi. He said that given the city’s boundaries, population and problems, an urgent had risen for the federal government to play its role in these extraordinary circumstances. He added that the Centre’s relevant orders are encouraging.

Shah said the province’s chief minister in his meetings with the NDMA chairman provided the latter with complete information about the city’s problems and the ground realities. He said the CM also assured the NDMA chairman that his government will not only offer their unconditional support but also be at the forefront for the betterment of the people.

Garbage

Later, in a conversation with Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Sheikh and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Managing Director Kashif Gulzar, Shah, who also holds the LG portfolio, ordered them to ensure the city’s cleanliness.

On Shah’s inquiry, he was informed that by 4pm on Eidul Azha’s third day (Monday), according to the statistics, 51,312 tonnes of rubbish had been removed and all of it was transferred to the landfill sites and scientifically recycled.

Martyred cops

Shah said the Sindh government pays tribute to the martyred law enforcers on Police Martyrs Day. He said the provincial government is taking steps for helping their families. He also lauded the police for doing a great job in foiling the Pakistan Stock Exchange attack.

The minister said the Sindh government is striving to provide all the required facilities to the police, adding that law enforcers’ sacrifices play an important role in national security. He made the assurance that the policing system will be upgraded in accordance with international standards.