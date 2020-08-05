Security plan for Ashura

LAHORE:The Punjab Home Department while issuing security guidelines for Ashura-e-Muharram has decided to call army and Rangers for maintaining law and order during the holy month of Muharram.

The home department has written a letter to federal government. According to sources, Home department directed to ensure implementation of SOPs to contain virus during Muharram procession, as social distancing would not be compromised.

Additionally, the department has issued instructions to all deputy commissioners and DPOs to make security plans and point out sensitive places. It was decided that mobile phone services would not be available on the Ashura while ban on pillion riding was under consideration, said the sources. According to sources, police guidelines have been sent to administration of all districts of the province. Leaves of police officials will be cancelled, the official said.