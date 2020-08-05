Traders rally to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Rawalpindi: Central Organisation of Traders Cantonment (Registered) Anjuman Shehryan Rawalpindi and Pakistan Chemist and Druggist Association (Punjab) Chairman Zahid Bakhtawari has announced to hold a protest rally today (Wednesday) on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day to show solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri Muslims, says a press release.

He appealed to the business community and members of civil society to join the rally today (Wednesday) starting from Al-Amin Plaza, The Mall to GPO Chowk, at 5:30 p.m and to express solidarity with Kashmiri mothers, sisters, old children and martyrs. He said on the occasion, a large number of trade union officials and activists would be the voice of the government on the Kashmir cause.

He said that the silence and indifference of the international community on the curfew and siege in IoK for a year is incomprehensible. Occupied Kashmir has been cut off from the rest of the world due to the closure of the system. Therefore, the international community and women’s and children’s rights organisations should take immediate notice of the sensitive issues like Kashmir and end the curfew imposed for more than a year.