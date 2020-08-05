Former AJK official says club constitution has some flaws

LAHORE: Former secretary AJK Regional Cricket Association Tanveer Mughal believes that there are certain things in the model constitution for club which needed to be addressed.

In a statement, he said that the reservations that they have should be removed. “There are some reservations about the model constitution for clubs and these reservations can be removed by sitting together,” said Tanveer.

However, he praised the Pakistan Cricket Board Chief executive for his dedication and hard work for the game. “Wasim Khan has worked very hard for a new cricket constitution and cricket system.

“The model constitution also has many good things,” said Tanveer.

He said that with more and more competitive cricket now being played in Kashmir, the standard of the game is improving. “The quality of cricket in Azad Kashmir is improving day by day . . . stadiums are being built in Azad Kashmir,” he said.

Tanveer further stated that Azad Kashmir has more talent in rural areas than urban areas which needed to be nurtured.