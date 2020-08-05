PFF NC forms COVID Relief Fund Committee

KARACHI: The PFF NC has formed a COVID Relief Fund Committee, the committee said on Tuesday.

The committee comprises Mohammad Ajmal, Sardar Rauf, Col. Younus Changezi, Hussain Bux Baloch, Col. Karim Ahmad Shah and Qibtia Jamshed.

“The mandate of the Committee will be to select/recommend names of former and current football players (men and women) who have been significantly affected financially due to the coronavirus pandemic (and some former players who are otherwise in financial difficulties)," the committee said.

"For the present, it is proposed that a Fund be created from existing PFF funds (as the Covid relief funding from FIFA as part of the Solidarity Fund has yet to be received) and for the amounts to be distributed to approximately 50 deserving players with the modalities and details being worked out by the Committee being set up for that purpose in consultation with the PFF,” it said.

The Chairman further pointed out that in relation to the members of the Committee, the PFF had sought to appoint independent members so that the process was not politicised. Further, the Chairman stated that in the event further funds (by way of the Solidarity Fund) were received from FIFA, PFF would seek to augment the amounts paid and/or widen the pool of beneficiaries.